Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $96.04 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.05 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $406.37 million and the earnings are expected to be $0.09 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT, Financial) Estimates Trends

Revenue estimates for Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT) have declined from $446.20 million to $406.37 million for the full year 2025, and from $492.21 million to $461.92 million for 2026 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates have also declined from $0.95 per share to $0.09 per share for the full year 2025, and from $1.82 per share to $1.50 per share for 2026 over the past 90 days.

Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Hooker Furnishings Corp's (HOFT) actual revenue was $93.57 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $94.94 million by -1.44%. Hooker Furnishings Corp's (HOFT) actual earnings were -$0.39 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.025 per share by -1460%. After releasing the results, Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT) was down by -12.59% in one day.

Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 1 analyst, the average target price for Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT) is $20 with a high estimate of $20 and a low estimate of $20. The average target implies an upside of 31.75% from the current price of $15.18.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT, Financial) in one year is $17.49, suggesting an upside of 15.22% from the current price of $15.18.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 1 brokerage firm, Hooker Furnishings Corp's (HOFT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.0, indicating a "Buy" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.