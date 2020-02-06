Tilly's Inc (TLYS, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $163.81 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.09 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $597.25 million and the earnings are expected to be -$0.73 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Tilly's Inc (TLYS, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Tilly's Inc (TLYS) for the full year 2024 have declined from $613.12 million to $597.25 million, and for 2025 from $638.37 million to $623.33 million. Similarly, earnings estimates have decreased from -$0.47 per share to -$0.73 per share for the full year 2024, and from -$0.09 per share to -$0.21 per share for 2025.

Tilly's Inc (TLYS, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Tilly's Inc's (TLYS) actual revenue was $115.86 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $115.576 million by 0.24%. Tilly's Inc's (TLYS) actual earnings were -$0.65 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.485 per share by -34.02%. After releasing the results, Tilly's Inc (TLYS) was flat in one day.

Tilly's Inc (TLYS, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 2 analysts, the average target price for Tilly's Inc (TLYS) is $6.50 with a high estimate of $7 and a low estimate of $6. The average target implies an upside of 26.95% from the current price of $5.12.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Tilly's Inc (TLYS, Financial) in one year is $7.51, suggesting an upside of 46.68% from the current price of $5.12.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 3 brokerage firms, Tilly's Inc's (TLYS, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.0, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

