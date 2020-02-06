What's Driving Boyd Gaming Corp's Surprising 10% Stock Rally?

Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD, Financial) has recently demonstrated notable stock performance in the market. With a current market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a stock price of $60.72, the company has experienced a slight weekly decline of 0.90%. However, over the past quarter, the stock has surged by an impressive 10.43%. This growth is particularly significant when considering the company's valuation metrics. The GF Value, which stands at $72.44, suggests that Boyd Gaming is modestly undervalued. This valuation has remained consistent over the past three months, maintaining a modest undervaluation from a previous GF Value of $72.28.

Exploring Boyd Gaming Corp's Business Model

Boyd Gaming Corp, a key player in the Travel & Leisure industry, operates as a diversified multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company's operations span across several states including Nevada, Illinois, and Missouri, among others. Boyd Gaming is structured into distinct segments based on geographical regions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. The Midwest and South segments are particularly crucial, hosting the majority of the company's gaming and entertainment properties and generating the bulk of its revenue.

Assessing Profitability and Financial Metrics

Boyd Gaming holds a strong Profitability Rank of 8 out of 10, indicating robust financial health and consistent profit generation. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 25.00%, which is better than 87.95% of 830 companies in the same sector. Additionally, Boyd Gaming boasts a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.88% and a Return on Assets (ROA) of 8.03%, both metrics surpassing the majority of their industry peers. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also noteworthy at 12.33%, further underscoring the company's efficient capital use.

Growth Trajectory and Future Prospects

Boyd Gaming's Growth Rank is a solid 7 out of 10. The company has shown a remarkable 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 464.90%, significantly outperforming 99.52% of 418 companies. Its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate also stands high at 68.20%. While the future revenue and EPS growth estimates are more modest at 1.87% and 4.34% respectively, these figures still represent stable forward-looking growth expectations.

Investor Confidence and Shareholder Composition

Boyd Gaming's stock is held by several notable investors, which reflects confidence in the company's market position and growth potential. John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) holds a significant 3.3% of shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65%, and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 0.13% of the shares. This diverse shareholder base supports a stable investment outlook for the company.

Comparative Analysis with Industry Peers

When compared to its competitors, Boyd Gaming holds a competitive position within the industry. Vail Resorts Inc (MTN, Financial) has a higher market cap of $6.96 billion, while Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV, Financial) and Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR, Financial) have market caps of $3.85 billion and $3.42 billion, respectively. This positioning highlights Boyd Gaming's robust standing in a competitive market.

Conclusion: Boyd Gaming's Strategic Market Position

In conclusion, Boyd Gaming Corp's recent stock performance and financial health depict a company that is not only growing but also managing its resources efficiently. The company's strategic operations across various states, coupled with strong profitability and growth metrics, position it well for future success. Investors might find Boyd Gaming an attractive option, considering its current undervaluation and positive growth outlook in comparison to its industry peers.

