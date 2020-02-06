Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP, Financial), a prominent player in the medical devices and instruments industry, has recently witnessed a notable uptick in its stock performance. Over the past three months, the company's stock price has surged by 19.23%, marking a significant gain. Despite a recent weekly loss of 5.92%, the company maintains a robust market capitalization of $5.35 billion. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, Inspire Medical Systems is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $454.41, suggesting a potential for further growth.

Company Overview

Inspire Medical Systems Inc specializes in developing innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship product, the Inspire system, is a groundbreaking neurostimulation technology that has transformed the treatment landscape for moderate to severe OSA. Predominantly operating in the United States and Europe, Inspire Medical Systems has successfully carved a niche in the medical technology sector, primarily generating its revenue from the U.S. market.

Assessing Profitability

Despite its innovative product line and market presence, Inspire Medical Systems holds a Profitability Rank of 3/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at -2.03%, which is better than 46.16% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 1.05% and 0.90% respectively, positioning it favorably against more than half of the companies in the sector. However, its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of -6.95% indicates challenges in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested.

Growth Trajectory

Inspire Medical Systems boasts an impressive Growth Rank of 10/10. The company has demonstrated exceptional growth rates, with a 68.90% three-year revenue growth rate per share, outperforming 95.84% of its industry counterparts. Its five-year revenue growth rate per share also stands strong at 49.40%. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next three to five years is 21.84%, which is superior to 61.89% of the companies in the same sector. Furthermore, EPS growth rates for the past three and five years are 31.00% and 9.80% respectively, indicating a robust upward trajectory in earnings.

Key Shareholders

Notable investors in Inspire Medical Systems include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,426,835 shares (4.8% share percentage), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 347,300 shares (1.16% share percentage), and Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio), which owns 73,600 shares (0.25% share percentage). These significant holdings underscore the confidence major investors have in the company's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Inspire Medical Systems operates in a competitive landscape with key players such as Masimo Corp (MASI, Financial) with a market cap of $6.12 billion, QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL, Financial) valued at $2.71 billion, and Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial) with a market cap of $2.58 billion. These companies represent the closest competition in terms of market capitalization within the same industry.

Conclusion

Inspire Medical Systems Inc's current market position is characterized by a strong growth trajectory and a favorable valuation according to GF metrics. Despite some challenges in profitability and cash flow generation, the company's innovative approach to medical technology and its robust growth metrics provide a solid foundation for future performance. As the company continues to expand its market share and enhance its product offerings, it remains a compelling option for investors looking for exposure in the medical devices sector.

