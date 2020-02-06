Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial), a leading entity in the retail - cyclical sector, has demonstrated a remarkable stock performance in recent months. With a current market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a stock price of $28.77, Chewy has seen a significant uptick. Over the past week alone, the stock has gained 8.24%, and over the last three months, it has surged by an impressive 25.74%. Currently, the GF Value of Chewy stands at $38.75, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued compared to its past GF Value of $45.09, which indicated it was significantly undervalued.

Company Overview

Founded in 2011 and public since 2019, Chewy Inc is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the United States. In 2023, the company generated $11.2 billion in sales, offering products ranging from pet food and treats to pharmacy needs. Chewy's business model focuses on high customer engagement and satisfaction, leveraging technology and personalized service to meet pet owner needs effectively. This approach has positioned Chewy as a dominant player in the online pet care market.

Assessing Profitability

Chewy's Profitability Rank currently stands at 4/10. The company's Operating Margin is 0.59%, which is better than 32.07% of 1,110 companies in the same industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 76.00%, surpassing 96.23% of its peers. Additionally, Chewy's Return on Assets (ROA) of 11.89% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 16.76% are also commendable, indicating efficient management and profitability relative to its assets and investments.

Growth Trajectory

Chewy's Growth Rank is 7/10. The company has maintained a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 13.70%, and an even more impressive 5-Year Rate of 23.90%. Looking ahead, Chewy's Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Est) is projected at 5.96%. Moreover, its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at a stellar 97.20%, showcasing strong earnings growth and potential for future profitability.

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have shown confidence in Chewy's business model and growth prospects. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 19,333,073 shares, making up 4.44% of the shares outstanding. Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also hold significant positions, indicating strong institutional support and belief in the company's strategic direction and market position.

Competitive Landscape

Chewy operates in a competitive environment with major players like Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS, Financial), Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial), and Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial). Despite the stiff competition, Chewy's unique value proposition in the pet care industry, combined with its robust growth metrics, positions it favorably against these competitors.

Conclusion

Chewy Inc's recent stock performance, coupled with its solid profitability metrics and growth trajectory, underscores its potential as a strong contender in the retail - cyclical sector. The company's strategic focus on expanding its product offerings and enhancing customer experience continues to drive its market success, making it an attractive option for investors looking for growth and stability in the evolving e-commerce landscape.

