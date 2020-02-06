What's Driving PENN Entertainment Inc's Surprising 16% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial) has recently demonstrated a notable performance in the stock market with a significant 16.16% increase over the past three months, bringing its current market capitalization to $2.94 billion. The current stock price stands at $19.25, reflecting a 2.25% gain over the past week. Despite these gains, the GF Value, which is $34.71, suggests a cautious approach, labeling the stock as a possible value trap. This valuation has remained consistent from a past GF Value of $37.21, indicating that investors should think twice before making investment decisions.

Overview of PENN Entertainment Inc

PENN Entertainment Inc, operating in the Travel & Leisure industry, has a rich history dating back to its first racetrack in Pennsylvania in 1972. Today, the company boasts a portfolio of 43 properties across 20 states, including well-known brands like Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. In 2023, land-based casinos accounted for 89% of its total sales, with the remaining 11% coming from its interactive segment. This segment includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue, bolstered by partnerships with theScore and ESPN. These strategic moves not only enhance PENN's market presence but also fortify its licensing capabilities in the burgeoning digital wagering markets.

1831350596079349760.png

Assessing PENN's Profitability

PENN's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10. The company's Operating Margin is currently 0.19%, which is better than 26.87% of 830 companies in the same sector. However, its Return on Equity (ROE) is at -35.97%, and Return on Assets (ROA) is at -7.62%, indicating challenges in asset utilization and equity management. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 0.07% also suggests modest efficiency in capital use. Despite these figures, PENN has maintained profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years, surpassing 62.24% of its peers.

1831350671337746432.png

Growth Trajectory of PENN Entertainment

The Growth Rank for PENN is 5/10. The company has shown a promising 16.10% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming 46.13% of 789 companies. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is a modest 1.10%, though still better than 52.25% of 733 companies. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 5.35%, which is more favorable than 24.63% of 268 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands impressively at 32.60%, surpassing 58.61% of 418 companies.

1831350700970504192.png

Key Stakeholders in PENN Entertainment

Significant shareholders include DME Capital Management, LP holding 5,095,340 shares (3.34%), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1,495,067 shares (0.98%), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) holding 600,235 shares (0.39%). These major holders reflect a strong confidence in the company's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

PENN operates in a competitive environment with key players like Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR, Financial) with a market cap of $3.47 billion, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC, Financial) at $2.58 billion, and Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO, Financial) at $2.34 billion. These companies represent significant competition but also highlight the diverse strategies and market positions within the Travel & Leisure industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PENN Entertainment Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, but the GF Value suggests caution. The company's strategic focus on both land-based and digital markets positions it well for future growth, although profitability metrics indicate areas for improvement. When compared to its competitors, PENN's diverse operations and digital expansion efforts make it a noteworthy player in the industry, albeit with investment risks that warrant careful consideration.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.