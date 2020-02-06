ASTS: Why AST SpaceMobile Stock is Moving Today

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS, Financial) saw its stock price rise by 10.51% today, reaching $32.5, as investors reacted positively to the company's announcement regarding its financial strength and future plans.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS, Financial) has announced that it has sufficient cash reserves to advance its business operations for the foreseeable future. As of its latest update, the company has $440 million in pro forma cash available.

The company, which aims to build a constellation of 168 communications satellites costing at least $3 billion, has received a total of $155 million in new cash: $71 million from a recent warrant redemption and an additional $84 million expected by September 27. This fresh influx raises the company's reserves to $440 million. The company also has the option to take out an additional $51.5 million in debt under its senior secured credit facility.

These funds will cover AST SpaceMobile's near-term operational initiatives, interest obligations, and allow for the repayment of some convertible debt. The company has stated it has no plans to raise capital through an underwritten public equity offering until at least the end of 2024. This reassurance has led to a positive response from investors, thus boosting the stock price.

In terms of valuation, AST SpaceMobile has some challenges. The company has a low Piotroski F-Score of 2, indicating poor business operations. Additionally, with a Sloan Ratio of -49.93%, there's a concern about the quality of earnings being primarily accruals. Moreover, the company's history of issuing new debt ($208.41 million over the past 3 years) alongside unprofitability further complicates its financial outlook.

However, a strong Altman Z-Score of 6.33 suggests that ASTS is not at risk of bankruptcy. The Beneish M-Score of -5.22 also indicates that the company is unlikely to be manipulating its earnings. Despite the lack of profitable operations, these metrics suggest some stability.

AST SpaceMobile's stock is classified in the communication equipment sub-industry within the technology sector. The company has a GF Score of 32, which implies a generally poor outlook. For further insights into valuation metrics such as the GF Value, you can visit the GF Value page.

For a company that is currently not profitable and has never been profitable in its past three years, the recent financial fortifications could be a pivotal step towards long-term sustainability. Investors should be cautious but can still find some positive signals amid the financial complexities.