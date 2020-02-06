Hormel Foods (HRL): Stock Drops on Lowered Sales Outlook

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of Hormel Foods (HRL, Financial) fell significantly today following the release of their fiscal third-quarter 2024 financial results. Hormel stock dropped by 7.47%, causing it to approach nine-year lows.

In Q3, Hormel (HRL, Financial) reported net sales of $2.9 billion, down 2% year over year, although surpassing Wall Street's expectations. Net income rose nearly 9% to $177 million, also ahead of estimates. Despite these positive financial figures, the stock price declined due to a considerable downward revision in the company's full-year financial guidance.

Hormel's management had previously projected full-year net sales to be in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion. This forecast has now been reduced to $11.8 billion to $12.1 billion, a decrease of 1% to 5%. This sudden revision, especially with only one quarter remaining in the fiscal year, has dampened investor sentiment, contributing to the sharp decline in the stock price.

Presently, Hormel Foods' stock is trading at $30.67 with a market capitalization of approximately $16.81 billion. Despite the recent decline, the company's Altman Z-Score of 3.74 indicates strong financial health, and a Beneish M-Score of -2.78 suggests it is unlikely to be a manipulator. The stock's current Price-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 21.9.

Hormel Foods (HRL, Financial) offers a dividend yield of 3.69%, which is close to its 10-year high, making it an attractive option for dividend-focused investors. The company has a long history of increasing dividends, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 7.7%.

On the valuation front, the GF Value for Hormel Foods is calculated to be $44.05, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued at its current price. Investors can check the detailed valuation metrics on the GF Value page for Hormel Foods.

Despite the positive financial health indicators, Hormel Foods faces several warning signs. The company's gross margin and operating margin have been in long-term decline, and its revenue growth has slowed down over the past 12 months. The company's debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.48, and its EBITDA growth over the past year has been negative at -12.6%.

In summary, while Hormel Foods (HRL, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial metrics and attractive dividends, the recent guidance revision has impacted investor sentiment, causing a significant drop in the stock price. Potential investors should consider both the short-term challenges and the long-term financial health of the company before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.