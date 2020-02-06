Zscaler Q4 Success Overshadowed by Disappointing FY25 Guidance

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Zscaler (ZS, Financial), a cybersecurity firm specializing in Zero Trust and Private Access cloud products, surpassed Q4 estimates and hit a milestone with quarterly bookings reaching $1.0 billion. Despite these strong results, the stock is dropping due to unimpressive FY25 EPS and billings guidance, which have reignited growth and competitive concerns.

  • CEO Jay Chaudry highlighted strong customer adoption of ZS's Zero Trust platform, setting new records for both new and upsell business in Q4. The rise of GenAI technology is also creating more cybersecurity risks, driving demand for ZS's new GenAI security product.
  • ZS continued its streak of beating analysts' quarterly EPS and revenue estimates for over five years. Q4 billings surpassed expectations, growing by 27% year-over-year to $910.8 million. The 12-month trailing dollar-based net retention rate was an impressive 115%.
  • Despite significant changes in its go-to-market strategy, including new executive appointments, ZS achieved solid results. The shift from opportunity-based to account-centric selling, led by Chief Revenue Officer Mike Rich and Chief Marketing Officer Joyce Kim, aims to drive higher cross-selling revenue.
  • However, FY25 billings guidance of $3.110-$3.135 billion, indicating 19-20% growth, suggests tougher times ahead. Specifically, ZS expects just 13% billings growth in the first half of FY25, with an acceleration to 23% in the second half.
  • ZS anticipates improved sales productivity and a growing pipeline to boost second-half growth. Contracted billings from prior years are expected to increase by 7% in the first half and by 23% in the second half of FY25. Despite these projections, investor concerns about growth remain.

The main takeaway is that ZS performed well in Q4, showcasing the resilience of its business model. However, the anticipated slowdown in billings growth for 1Q25 is causing investor anxiety. Given the stock's high valuation, with a P/S ratio above 13x on a trailing 12-month basis, any deceleration in growth is likely to impact shares significantly.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.