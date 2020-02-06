ASML Stock Declines Amid Analyst Downgrade

ASML Holding (ASML, Financial) experienced a share drop recently, following a downgrade by a Wall Street analyst who previously held a bullish stance on the stock. As of the latest trading session, ASML shares declined by 3.38%, bringing the stock price to $816.81.

UBS analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies downgraded ASML from buy to neutral (hold). He noted that while ASML has a strong order book, the current situation may represent a cyclical peak for the company. Bouvignies believes that consensus earnings expectations for the next one to two years are overly optimistic.

ASML, known for supplying the semiconductor sector with lithography machines, has seen a stock price decline of nearly 25% since its quarterly earnings report in mid-July. A potential decrease in new orders could be on the horizon as customers may now have sufficient production capacity. Additionally, concerns about the Chinese market loom large, with anticipated declines in Chinese spending on chip-making equipment in 2025 and 2026. The Chinese government has also threatened to cut off ASML in response to U.S. and Dutch tech export restrictions.

From a valuation standpoint, ASML has a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a P/B ratio of 20.22. The stock's GF Value is assessed as $833.96, deeming the stock "Fairly Valued" GF Value. The Altman Z-Score of 8.6 indicates strong financial health, and the Beneish M-Score of -2.25 suggests that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator.

ASML's strong points include expanding operating margins, a robust Altman Z-Score, and solid predictability ratings. However, the company faces challenges such as potential slowing revenue growth and geopolitical uncertainties impacting future orders. Investors should brace for more volatility in the semiconductor sector and ASML shares specifically.