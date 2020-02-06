Core & Main (CNM) Stock Drops on Earnings Miss

Shares of Core & Main (CNM, Financial) tumbled 15.81% in the pre-market session following the company's announcement of its second-quarter earnings results. Both revenue and EPS fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Management attributed the shortfall to gains from acquisitions being partially counteracted by delays due to wet weather conditions and lower end-market volumes.

Core & Main (CNM, Financial), currently trading at $39.40, is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Despite the disappointing earnings report, the company holds a strong Altman Z-Score of 3.1, indicating financial stability. Additionally, the firm's Beneish M-Score of -2.89 suggests it's unlikely to be a manipulator. The company's expanding operating margin, currently at 10.58%, is a positive indicator of its operational efficiency.

Financially, Core & Main (CNM, Financial) exhibits solid metrics. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 18.41, reflecting market confidence in its future earnings growth. On the downside, the company's issuance of new debt over the past three years, amounting to $121 million, raises concerns. Despite this, the debt level remains within acceptable limits.

From a valuation perspective, Core & Main's GF Value stands at $35.88, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. For more detailed valuation information, visit the GF Value page. The market capitalization of Core & Main (CNM, Financial) is approximately $7.6 billion, making it a significant player in the industrial distribution sector.

While the recent earnings report has led to a sharp decline in stock price, potential investors might find value in Core & Main's robust operational metrics and stable financial indicators. However, the reliance on acquisitions and susceptibility to external factors like weather conditions are key risks to monitor moving forward.