Why REV (REVG) Stock is Moving Today

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of specialty vehicle provider REV (REVG, Financial) dropped 11.09% following its second-quarter earnings report, causing a stock price decline to $26.86.

The company's revenue fell short of expectations, and its full-year revenue guidance also missed Wall Street estimates. Growth was notably affected in the specialty vehicle segment by a decrease in terminal truck shipments. Similarly, the recreational vehicle segment faced reduced unit shipments and increased discounting pressures, leading to a decline in backlogs due to lower order intake and cancellations.

Interestingly, despite these setbacks, REV Group exceeded analysts' EPS expectations for the quarter. Additionally, its full-year EBITDA guidance surpassed Wall Street estimates, offering some positive news amid overall disappointment.

According to detailed financial metrics, REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) boasts a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.57. The company's price-to-book (P/B) ratio stands at 3.67, and its earnings growth over the past year has been substantial at 124.2%. However, the stock has several warning signs, including being close to its 10-year high and having a forward P/E ratio higher than its trailing P/E ratio.

The company's Altman Z-score of 4.26 indicates strong financial health, while its Piotroski F-Score of 7 suggests a very healthy situation. Additionally, the Beneish M-Score of -2.98 implies that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator.

Other notable metrics include an operating margin expansion, currently at 4.05%, which is generally a positive indicator. REV Group's return on equity (ROE) is an impressive 52.82%, and the return on assets (ROA) stands at 17.49%.

However, it's important to note that the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) is less than its weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which raises concerns about capital efficiency. In terms of valuation, REV Group appears significantly overvalued compared to its GF Value. The current GF Value estimation is $16.04, indicating that the stock might be trading above its intrinsic value. For more detailed insights, visit the GF Value page.

As for market performance, the stock has experienced a 132.59% increase over the past 52 weeks. Despite the recent dip, long-term investors might find value in the company's strategic segments like Fire & Emergency, which continues to be its major revenue driver.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.