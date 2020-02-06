PagerDuty (PD) Stock Declines Due to Lowered Revenue Guidance

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of IT incident response platform PagerDuty (PD, Financial) fell 1.15% in the afternoon session following the company's release of its second-quarter earnings results.

PagerDuty (PD, Financial) lowered its full-year revenue guidance, which contributed to the decline in stock price. Additionally, the company's revenue for the quarter missed expectations by a narrow margin, indicating potential pressure on sales.

The current price of PagerDuty stocks stands at $18.08, reflecting a decrease from previous levels. The company's market capitalization is approximately $1.73 billion, and it recorded a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 9.93. The GF Value of PagerDuty indicates a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice before making decisions. For more details, see the GF Value page.

The data also shows that PagerDuty has a total revenue of $446.94 million with a significant asset growth rate of 42.8% annually over the past five years, which has outpaced its revenue growth rate of 22.4%. Despite the growth in revenue, the company's gross margin has been in a long-term decline at an average rate of -1.1% per year. This could indicate potential efficiency issues within the company's operations.

PagerDuty’s financial health remains a concern as its Altman Z-Score places it in the distress zone, indicating a possibility of bankruptcy within the next two years. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is relatively high at 2.64, which coupled with the declining gross margins may raise red flags for investors.

On the positive side, the company boasts an expanding operating margin, indicating a potentially improving efficiency in its core operations. The firm's Beneish M-Score of -3.17 suggests that PagerDuty is unlikely to be manipulating its financial statements, which can be a comforting factor for investors.

Another point to note is that PagerDuty's stock price is close to its 3-year low, and its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is also near a 10-year low of 4.18. This might make the stock attractive to value investors looking for opportunities in the software sector.

However, with a predictability factor of zero and numerous warning signs, including insider selling activity and slowing revenue growth, investors should exercise caution. The stock is categorized under speculative growth with a Style Box rating of "Small Growth." Despite having a satisfactory growth grade of 'B', its financial health and profitability grades are 'C' and 'F', respectively.

Given the volatile nature of PagerDuty's financial metrics and market performance, potential investors should carefully evaluate these factors before making an investment decision. For deeper insights, visit the GF Value assessment of PagerDuty (PD, Financial).

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.