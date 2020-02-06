TORRID Stock (CURV) Moves Today

Shares of women's plus-size apparel retailer Torrid Holdings (CURV, Financial) surged 14.2% after the company reported promising second-quarter earnings results. The stock currently trades at $6.69, reflecting an 8.96% change from the previous session.

Torrid Holdings (CURV, Financial) outperformed analysts' expectations on EPS and narrowly exceeded Wall Street's revenue estimates, marking a strong performance for the quarter. Despite this, the company's revenue guidance for the next quarter fell below expectations and its gross margin missed estimates, affecting future outlook sentiment somewhat.

In terms of valuation, Torrid Holdings (CURV, Financial) exhibits a Price/Earnings (PE) ratio of 60.82, indicating a high valuation relative to its earnings. The stock has experienced a substantial price change over various periods, including a year-to-date increase of 15.94% and a 52-week increase of 199.1%. Its market capitalization stands at $698.11 million.

However, the company has several warning signs that investors should consider. It has a Financial Strength score of 2.3 based on the Altman Z-Score, placing it in the grey area of financial stress. Additionally, the revenue per share has declined over the past 12 months, and the operating margin has been on a 5-year decline at an average rate of -12% annually. Its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also less than the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC), indicating potential inefficiencies in capital allocation.

On a positive note, Torrid Holdings (CURV, Financial) holds a Beneish M-Score of -2.79, suggesting that the company is unlikely to engage in financial manipulation.

The GF Value of Torrid Holdings (CURV, Financial) indicates it is "Significantly Overvalued" with a GF Value of $4.7. For more details, visit GF Value.

Despite recent gains, potential investors should weigh these factors against the stock's high volatility and current market conditions before making investment decisions.