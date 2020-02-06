On September 3, 2024, Walter Woltosz, Director and 10% Owner of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $35.18 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,501,592 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) specializes in modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical development. The software is used to predict the properties of potential drug candidates, which assists in understanding how drugs behave in different environments within the body.

Over the past year, Walter Woltosz has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 300,000 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) was trading at $35.18 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $692.467 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 72.10, significantly above both the industry median of 23.76 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Simulations Plus Inc is estimated at $58.02 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Simulations Plus Inc.

