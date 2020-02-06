On September 3, 2024, Akash Palkhiwala, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 54,437 shares of Qualcomm Inc.

Qualcomm Inc is a leading developer and innovator of advanced wireless technologies, products, and services. The company is known for its contributions to the development, expansion, and commercialization of telecommunications products and services globally.

Over the past year, Akash Palkhiwala has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc were trading at $165.99 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $184.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Qualcomm Inc stands at 21.42, which is lower than the industry median of 30.33.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $142.20, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. This suggests that Qualcomm Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.