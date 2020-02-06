On September 3, 2024, Jeffrey J. Jones II, President & CEO of H&R Block Inc (HRB, Financial), executed a sale of 9,722 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 893,169.227 shares of H&R Block Inc.

H&R Block Inc is a global consumer tax services provider. The company assists customers in preparing, filing, and consulting on income tax returns in various countries. H&R Block Inc is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and operates in several international markets, providing a range of tax-related services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 155,556 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 9 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of H&R Block Inc were trading at $63.07 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $8.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.25, which is below the industry median of 16.67.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $45.02, indicating that with a current price of $63.07, H&R Block Inc is significantly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.4.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's current valuation and market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.