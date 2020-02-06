On September 3, 2024, Deborah Marson, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), sold 3,600 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $112.86 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 59,686 shares of Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding to help organizations lower storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and better use their information.

Over the past year, Deborah Marson has sold a total of 26,236 shares of Iron Mountain Inc and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $112.86 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $33.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 144.71, significantly higher than both the industry median of 17.135 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $65.58, indicating that at the current price of $112.86, Iron Mountain Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.72.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.