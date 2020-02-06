On September 3, 2024, Juan Puente, Executive Vice President and President of Whirlpool Latin America Region, sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool Corp (WHR, Financial). The transaction was executed at a price of $100 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 19,070.247 shares of the company.

Whirlpool Corp, a leading manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, is known for its innovative products and services across various regions. The company's offerings include refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and other essential home appliances.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Whirlpool Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Specifically, there have been 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the last twelve months.

On the valuation front, Whirlpool Corp's shares were trading at $100 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.425 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.22, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.64 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Whirlpool Corp is considered Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value of $129.38 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale by Juan Puente might provide investors with interesting insights into the current valuation and stock performance of Whirlpool Corp.

