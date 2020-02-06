Lakeland Industries Inc. Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at ($0.19), Revenue at $38.5 Million

Revenue Growth Amid Challenges in Shipment Timing

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $38.5 million, up 16.5% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $39.90 million.
  • Gross Margin: 39.6%, down from 42.9% in the prior year period, impacted by integration of newly acquired companies.
  • Net Loss: ($1.4 million) or ($0.19) per basic common share, compared to net income of $2.5 million or $0.33 per share last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX: $2.7 million, a decrease of 44% from $4.7 million in Q2-FY24.
  • Fire Services Growth: Increased by 34% year-over-year, driven by acquisitions of Pacific Helmets, Jolly, and LHD.
  • Cash and Debt: Cash at $24.9 million and long-term debt at $29.5 million, reflecting acquisition-related debt increase and repayments.
  • Inventory: Increased to $67.9 million, primarily due to acquisitions and expected shipments in the second half of FY25.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal 2025 second quarter ended July 31, 2024. Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. Its product segments include Disposables, Chemicals, Fire, Gloves, High Visibility, High-Performance Wear, and Wovens. The company serves various industries, including oil, chemical, utilities, automobile, construction, and healthcare, across multiple geographical segments such as the United States, Latin America, Canada, Asia, Mexico, and Europe.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Lakeland Industries Inc reported net sales of $38.5 million, a 16.5% increase from the $33.1 million reported in the same period last year. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $39.90 million. The company also reported a net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.19) per basic common share, compared to a net income of $2.5 million, or $0.33 per basic common share, in the prior year period. This was significantly below the analyst estimate of $0.35 earnings per share.

1831465031322202112.png

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the revenue growth, Lakeland Industries Inc faced several challenges. The gross margin decreased to 39.6% from 42.9% in the prior year period, primarily due to the integration of newly acquired companies and the impact of profit in ending inventory. Operating expenses increased to $16.8 million, driven by acquisition-related costs and higher SG&A expenses.

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Net Sales $38.5 million $33.1 million
Gross Margin 39.6% 42.9%
Net Income (Loss) ($1.4 million) $2.5 million
Earnings Per Share ($0.19) $0.33

Management Commentary

“Lakeland delivered second-quarter results below our expectations, but we believe the shortfall was due to shipment timing, and we remain confident in our full-year projections. A substantial amount of the organic revenue shortfall is related to the transition of large North American channel partner accounts to LineDrive, our new industrial market representative. LineDrive continues to build pipeline opportunities, and we believe these sales will accelerate in the second half of the year,” said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges, Lakeland Industries Inc achieved significant growth in its Fire services business, which grew over 33.5% year-over-year. The company also saw strong sales growth in Latin America, partially offset by lower sales in the U.S. and Europe. The integration of recent acquisitions, including LHD, Jolly, and Pacific Helmets, contributed $6.3 million in revenue.

However, the company faced higher manufacturing costs and increased SG&A expenses, which impacted its profitability. Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX was $2.7 million, a decrease from $4.7 million in the prior year period.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Gross profit for the second quarter increased by $1.0 million to $15.2 million, despite the lower gross margin percentage. Operating expenses rose due to acquisition-related costs and higher professional fees. The company reported an operating loss of $1.6 million, compared to an operating profit of $3.7 million in the prior year period.

At the end of Q2 FY2025, Lakeland Industries Inc had $24.9 million in cash and $29.5 million in long-term debt. The increase in long-term debt was primarily related to the acquisition of LHD Group.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Lakeland Industries Inc reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2025, expecting revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million and Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX in the range of $18 million to $21.5 million. The company remains optimistic about its growth strategy and market opportunities in both fire services and industrial safety products.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lakeland Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.