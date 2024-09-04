Q2 2024 Core & Main Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



I'll now hand it over to your host, Robyn Bradbury, to begin. Please go ahead.



Robyn Bradbury - Core & Main Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations and FP&A



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Robyn Bradbury, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Core & Main. We are happy to have you join us this morning for our fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call. I am joined today by Steve LeClair, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Witkowski, our Chief Financial Officer; and Brad Cowles, President. Steve will leave today's call with a business update and an overview of our recent acquisitions.



Brad will then discuss the evolution of our smart utility solutions and how we drive the adoption of the latest and most effective technologies to improve efficiency for our municipal customers. We will then turn it over to Mark to discuss our second quarter financial