Q3 2024 REV Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to REV Group's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Drew Konop. Thank you. You may begin.



Drew Konop - REV Group Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Earlier today, we issued our third quarter fiscal 2024 results. A copy of the release is available on our website at investors.revgroup.com. Today's call is being webcast and a slide presentation, which includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, is available on our website. Please refer now to Slide 2 of that presentation.



Our remarks and answers will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risk that could cause the actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others,