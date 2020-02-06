Insider Sale: CFO Keith Taylor Sells Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Keith Taylor, the Chief Financial Officer of Equinix Inc (EQIX, Financial), executed a sale of 1,500 shares of the company on September 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Post-transaction, the insider owns 20,466 shares of Equinix Inc.

Equinix Inc operates as a global provider of data center services, facilitating interconnection between clients and their customers, partners, and employees. The company's platform offers a wide range of data center solutions including digital infrastructure services, colocation, and interconnection solutions.

Over the past year, Keith Taylor has sold a total of 10,277 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Equinix Inc, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Equinix Inc were priced at $829.47. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $78.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 75.79, which is above the industry median of 17.135.

The GF Value of Equinix Inc is estimated at $837.06, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The valuation metrics and insider transaction trends provide a snapshot of Equinix Inc's current financial landscape and insider confidence levels, which are crucial for investors tracking insider behaviors and company performance.

