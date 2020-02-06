On September 4, 2024, Thomas Bohjalian, a Director at Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR, Financial), purchased 14,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 42,252 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning, managing, acquiring, and developing outpatient healthcare facilities. The company's portfolio includes properties leased to leading healthcare systems and physician groups.

Over the past year, Thomas Bohjalian has been actively increasing his stake in the company, with a total of 29,000 shares purchased and no shares sold. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, with 4 insider buys recorded over the past year, compared to 2 insider sells.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc were priced at $17.88 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $6.51 billion.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $18.25. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's growing investment in the company.

