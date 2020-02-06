On September 3, 2024, Maria Black, President & CEO of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial), executed a sale of 19,147 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 77,345.4066 shares of the company.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial), a provider of human resources management software and services, is known for its payroll, tax, and benefits administration solutions. The company operates globally, offering a range of services to help businesses manage their workforce.

Over the past year, Maria Black has sold a total of 55,235 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc were priced at $274.38 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $112.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.21, which is above both the industry median of 26.29 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $266.34, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation trends.

