On September 3, 2024, Sharon John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 465,004 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer offering an interactive make-your-own stuffed animal retail-entertainment experience. The company has a market cap of approximately $464.265 million and trades with a price-earnings ratio of 9.45, which is below the industry median of 17.79.

Over the past year, Sharon John has sold a total of 220,868 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc shows no insider buys in the past year but records 13 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc's shares were trading at $33.32 on the day of the sale. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $26.02, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

