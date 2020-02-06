Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial), a company known for its interactive fitness products, recently saw a significant transaction from its Chief Financial Officer, Elizabeth Coddington. On September 3, 2024, the insider sold 56,084 shares at a price of $4.5 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 186,466 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Elizabeth Coddington has sold a total of 209,472 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Peloton Interactive Inc, where there have been 31 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same period.

Peloton Interactive Inc's shares were trading at $4.5 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.72 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

The stock's current price relative to the GF Value of $6.66 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68, indicating that the stock might be undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

