On September 3, 2024, Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 534,276 shares of the company.

FormFactor Inc, headquartered in Livermore, California, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely on FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $46.31, valuing the sale at approximately $185,240. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 24,000 shares. During the same period, there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys at FormFactor Inc.

Shares of FormFactor Inc were trading at $46.31 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.50, which is below the industry median of 30.33.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FormFactor Inc is estimated at $36.96 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

The insider transaction history and the GF Value suggest a cautious outlook for potential investors, considering the stock's current valuation above its estimated intrinsic value.

This sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

