On September 3, 2024, Stuart Tross, Chief People & Workpl Officer of MannKind Corp (MNKD, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,022,191 shares of MannKind Corp.

MannKind Corp focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Over the past year, Stuart Tross has sold a total of 105,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of MannKind Corp were trading at $6.26 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.674 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 121.80, significantly above both the industry median of 25.82 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $9.81, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This valuation suggests that MannKind Corp is currently seen as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.