On September 3, 2024, Colleen Reitan, a Director at Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 46,012 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 42,533 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc specializes in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine. The company focuses on the development and marketing of predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Myriad Genetics Inc shows a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent sale by Colleen Reitan aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company.

Shares of Myriad Genetics Inc were priced at $27.95 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.303 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Myriad Genetics Inc is $23.46 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market activities and the company's financial position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.