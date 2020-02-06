Insider Sale: Director Colleen Reitan Sells Shares of Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)

On September 3, 2024, Colleen Reitan, a Director at Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 46,012 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 42,533 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc specializes in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine. The company focuses on the development and marketing of predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Myriad Genetics Inc shows a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent sale by Colleen Reitan aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company.

Shares of Myriad Genetics Inc were priced at $27.95 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.303 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Myriad Genetics Inc is $23.46 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market activities and the company's financial position.

