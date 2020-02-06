On September 3, 2024, Robert Muraro, Chief Commercial Officer of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp is engaged in providing midstream services and logistics for natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, Robert Muraro has sold a total of 70,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp were priced at $146.2 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $32.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.55, which is above the industry median of 10.775.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.94, based on a GF Value of $75.37. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics against its current market performance.

