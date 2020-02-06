On September 3, 2024, Martha Goss, Director at American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial), executed a sale of 710 shares of the company at a price of $142.85 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 36,880 shares of American Water Works Co Inc.

American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) is a utility company that provides drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to millions of people across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at American Water Works Co Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells. Specifically, Martha Goss has sold a total of 710 shares and has not made any purchases in the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, American Water Works Co Inc had a market cap of $28.09 billion as of the last trading session, with the stock price at $142.85. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.42, which is above the industry median of 14.795. This ratio is also lower than the company’s historical median.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $156.07, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. The GF Value calculation includes historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Martha Goss marks a notable insider transaction at American Water Works Co Inc, providing investors and market watchers with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

