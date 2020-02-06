On September 4, 2024, John Rosenthal, the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), sold 5,735 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 90,527 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Brighthouse Financial Inc specializes in providing life insurance and annuity products designed to help clients protect what they have earned and ensure it lasts. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, John Rosenthal has sold a total of 25,735 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc were priced at $45.32 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.76 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $80.09, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and stock trends.

