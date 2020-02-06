Vonda Huss, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company on September 3, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,848 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Brighthouse Financial Inc specializes in providing life insurance and annuity products designed to help clients protect their financial independence and secure their future.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc were trading at $45.29. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.76 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $80.09, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Brighthouse Financial Inc.

