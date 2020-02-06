Myles Lambert, the Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Distribution Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), sold 8,400 shares of the company on September 3, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,807 shares of the company.

Brighthouse Financial Inc specializes in providing life insurance and annuity products designed to help clients protect what they have earned and ensure it lasts. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, Myles Lambert has sold a total of 26,800 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc were trading at $45.15. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.76 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $80.09, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of investors, especially considering the stock's current valuation and the ongoing trends of insider transactions at Brighthouse Financial Inc.

