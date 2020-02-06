Pinstripes Holdings Inc (PNST) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $(0.23) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $30.6M Falls Short

Revenue Growth Driven by New Venue Development, but Challenges Persist

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $30.6 million, up 18.9% year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated $34.20 million.
  • Net Loss: $10.0 million, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.23) per share, compared to $(0.38) per share in the prior year period.
  • Same Store Sales: Decreased by 2.4% over the prior year period.
  • Operating Loss: $7.6 million, including pre-opening expenses of $1.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Venue-Level EBITDA: $2.2 million, a decrease of $1.7 million from the prior year period, with a margin of 7.2%.
  • New Venue Development: Seventeen open venues with five additional locations in development as of September 4, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, Pinstripes Holdings Inc (PNST, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal quarter ended July 21, 2024. Pinstripes Holdings Inc is an experiential dining and entertainment concept combining exceptional Italian-American cuisine with bowling, bocce, and private events. The company owns and operates around 17 restaurants in the USA, each featuring large-format locations with extensive interior and outdoor spaces.

1831563156321890304.png

Performance Overview

Pinstripes Holdings Inc reported total revenue of $30.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an 18.9% increase compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. This growth was driven by new venue development, with food and beverage revenues increasing by 16.1% to $23.8 million and recreation revenues rising by 29.7% to $6.8 million. However, same-store sales decreased by 2.4% over the prior year period, indicating challenges in maintaining growth at existing locations.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, the company faced significant challenges. The operating loss for the quarter was $7.6 million, including pre-opening expenses of $1.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million in the prior year period. The net loss widened to $10.0 million from $3.0 million in the prior year period. Venue-Level EBITDA was $2.2 million, a decrease of $1.7 million from the prior year period, with a Venue-Level EBITDA margin of 7.2%, down 786 basis points.

"Our first quarter results did not meet our expectations as we faced a challenging macro environment. Nevertheless, our team remains focused on executing on our top-line and profitability initiatives while ensuring we provide our guests with those magical moments they’ve come to expect from visiting Pinstripes," stated Dale Schwartz, Founder and CEO.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenue $30.6 million $25.7 million
Operating Loss ($7.6 million) ($0.9 million)
Net Loss ($10.0 million) ($3.0 million)
Venue-Level EBITDA $2.2 million $3.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 21, 2024, Pinstripes Holdings Inc reported total assets of $166.6 million, slightly down from $167.3 million as of April 28, 2024. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $5.0 million, a significant decrease from $13.2 million at the beginning of the period. Total liabilities increased to $245.3 million from $236.5 million, reflecting higher long-term notes payable and operating lease liabilities.

Updated Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Pinstripes Holdings Inc provided updated guidance for fiscal 2025, projecting same-store sales growth in the range of negative low single digits to positive low single digits. The company plans to open two new venues and expects mature store Venue-Level EBITDA margins to be between 17-20%. General and administrative expenses, including non-cash stock compensation and tax, are estimated to be approximately $15 million, with pre-opening expenses around $3 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $8-12 million.

Conclusion

While Pinstripes Holdings Inc demonstrated strong revenue growth driven by new venue development, the company faced significant challenges in terms of operating losses and net losses. The decrease in same-store sales and increased costs highlight the difficulties in maintaining profitability. However, the company's efforts to rationalize its cost structure and focus on top-line and profitability initiatives may position it for improved performance in the future.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pinstripes Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.