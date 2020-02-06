Yext Inc (YEXT) Q2 FY25 Earnings: EPS of -$0.03 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $97.9M Misses Expectations

Yext Inc (YEXT) released its 8-K filing on September 4, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Summary
  • Revenue: $97.9 million, slightly below the estimate of $98.14 million.
  • Net Loss: $4.1 million, or $0.03 per share, basic.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $9.8 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency.
  • Direct ARR: $313.4 million, a slight increase from $312.1 million in the previous quarter.
  • Full-Year Revenue Outlook: Adjusted to $420.0 million to $421.0 million.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Adjusted to $66.0 million to $67.0 million.
Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to approximately 200 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp. The company derives the majority of its revenues from subscription services, with a significant portion coming from North America.

Performance Overview

Yext Inc (YEXT, Financial) reported revenue of $97.9 million for Q2 FY25, slightly below the analyst estimate of $98.14 million. The company posted a net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.03 per share, which was better than the estimated loss of $0.05 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $6.8 million, or $0.05 per share.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Yext Inc's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9.8 million, reflecting a margin of 10.0%. The company's Direct Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) stood at $313.4 million, showing a slight increase from $312.1 million at the end of Q1 FY25. Despite the revenue miss, the company managed to achieve significant margin expansion due to its focus on operating efficiency.

Our second quarter results delivered significant margin expansion due to our continued focus on operating efficiency, positioning us for growing profitability," said Yext CEO and Chair of the Board, Michael Walrath.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24
Revenue $97.9 million $102.6 million
Net Loss $4.1 million $3.4 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $6.8 million $8.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $9.8 million $11.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2024, Yext Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $234.8 million, up from $210.2 million at the beginning of the period. The company’s total assets stood at $458.2 million, with total liabilities amounting to $295.4 million. The company generated $27.7 million in net cash from operating activities during the first six months of FY25.

Analysis

Yext Inc's performance in Q2 FY25 highlights the company's ability to manage costs effectively, resulting in improved margins despite a slight revenue miss. The company's focus on operating efficiency and strategic initiatives, such as the acquisition of Hearsay Systems, positions it well for future growth. However, the decline in revenue compared to the previous year and the ongoing net losses indicate challenges that the company needs to address to achieve sustainable profitability.

For more detailed information on Yext Inc's financial performance and outlook, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Yext Inc for further details.

