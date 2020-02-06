Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.13, Revenue at $109.6 Million, Misses Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Challenging Market Conditions

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $109.6 million, fell short of estimates of $125.47 million and down from $120.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Income: $7.6 million, compared to $10.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $0.18 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross Profit: $44.5 million, down from $49.5 million in the prior year quarter, with a gross margin of 40.6% compared to 41.0%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $31.6 million, down from $34.9 million in the prior year quarter, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.8% compared to 28.9%.
  • Debt and Liquidity: Total debt outstanding of $375.0 million, net debt of $348.7 million, and total available liquidity of $236.3 million as of July 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending July 31, 2024. The company, a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results that fell short of analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segments include U.S. Concrete Pumping, U.K. Operations, U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment and the majority of its revenue from its business in the United States.

Performance and Challenges

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc reported revenue of $109.6 million, a decrease from $120.7 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily due to a slowdown in commercial construction work, an oversaturation of concrete pumps in certain markets, and higher than normal rainfall in key regions.

Gross profit also fell to $44.5 million from $49.5 million, and net income decreased to $7.6 million from $10.3 million in the prior year quarter. The company attributed these declines to lower volumes in its U.S. Concrete Pumping segment, impacted by restrictive monetary policies and adverse weather conditions.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenging environment, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc managed to achieve several financial milestones. The company reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $31.6 million, maintaining a strong Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.8%. Additionally, the company continued to strengthen its balance sheet by paying down debt, resulting in total available liquidity of $236.3 million as of July 31, 2024.

1831563173774389248.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023
Revenue $109.6 million $120.7 million
Gross Profit $44.5 million $49.5 million
Net Income $7.6 million $10.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA $31.6 million $34.9 million

Segment Performance

In the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment, revenue decreased to $75.2 million from $87.3 million, primarily due to lower volumes and adverse weather conditions. The U.K. Operations segment also saw a decline in revenue to $15.9 million from $17.3 million, impacted by high interest rates and a slowdown in commercial construction work.

On a positive note, the U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services segment reported a 15% increase in revenue to $18.5 million, driven by robust organic growth and pricing improvements.

Management Commentary

"In the third quarter, continued organic growth in our U.S. Concrete Waste Management business was offset by a series of factors that impacted volume-driven declines in our U.S. Concrete Pumping segment," said CPH CEO Bruce Young. "Historic rainfall in Texas and across the southeast region, together with ongoing restrictive monetary policy, curtailed construction volumes for the quarter."

Analysis and Outlook

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc's performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 highlights the challenges faced by the construction industry, including adverse weather conditions and restrictive monetary policies. However, the company's strong balance sheet and liquidity position it well to navigate these challenges and capitalize on future opportunities.

For the full fiscal year 2024, the company expects revenue to range between $420.0 million and $430.0 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $108.0 million and $113.0 million. The company also anticipates ending the fiscal year with a leverage ratio of approximately 3.0x.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc for further details.

