On September 4, 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2024. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Performance Overview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) reported a revenue of $7.7 billion for the third quarter, marking a 10% increase from the prior-year period. This performance was driven by accelerating demand for AI systems and improved profitability. The company reported GAAP diluted net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38, up 9% from the prior-year period, and non-GAAP diluted net EPS of $0.50, up 2% from the prior-year period. Both figures exceeded the high end of the company's guidance range.

Financial Achievements

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) achieved significant milestones in the third quarter:

Revenue: $7.7 billion, up 10% year-over-year

Annualized revenue run-rate (ARR): $1.7 billion, up 35% year-over-year

GAAP gross margins: 31.6%, down 420 basis points year-over-year

Non-GAAP gross margins: 31.8%, down 410 basis points year-over-year

Cash flow from operations: $1,154 million

Free cash flow (FCF): $669 million

Segment Performance

The company's segment performance was mixed:

Segment Revenue Year-over-Year Change Operating Profit Margin Server $4.3 billion Up 35% 10.8% Intelligent Edge $1.1 billion Down 23% 22.4% Hybrid Cloud $1.3 billion Down 7% 5.1% Financial Services $879 million Up 1% 9.0%

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Net revenue: $7,710 million

Cost of sales: $5,271 million

Research and development: $547 million

Selling, general and administrative: $1,229 million

Net earnings: $512 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) reported a decrease in cash flow from operations to $1,154 million, down $371 million from the prior-year period. Free cash flow also decreased to $669 million, down $286 million from the prior-year period. The company returned $221 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Commentary

"We delivered a strong third quarter, with impressive revenue growth, especially from our AI system conversion, and we improved profitability,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “These results reflect our momentum in delivering on our edge-to-cloud strategy across networking, hybrid cloud, and AI."

“In the third quarter, we executed well in a competitive macro environment to deliver strong revenue and EPS above the high end of our guidance,” said Marie Myers, executive vice president and CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We are well positioned to capture share of the growing AI infrastructure market and expect to see the continuing benefit of our cost management efforts."

Analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) has demonstrated robust performance in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for AI systems and effective cost management. The company's ability to exceed revenue and EPS estimates highlights its strategic execution and market positioning. However, challenges such as declining gross margins and reduced cash flow from operations indicate areas that require attention. The mixed performance across segments suggests that while some areas are thriving, others may need strategic adjustments.

Overall, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, particularly in the AI and edge-to-cloud markets. Investors should monitor the company's ongoing efforts to manage costs and drive innovation across its portfolio.

