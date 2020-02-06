Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q3 Earnings: EPS of $0.38 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $7.7 Billion

Revenue Growth Driven by AI Demand and Improved Profitability

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $7.7 billion, up 10% year-over-year, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $7.66 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.38, up 9% from the prior-year period and up 58% sequentially, exceeding the guidance range of $0.29 to $0.34.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin of 31.6%, down 420 basis points from the prior-year period and down 140 basis points sequentially.
  • Free Cash Flow: $669 million, a decrease of $286 million from the prior-year period.
  • Segment Performance: Server revenue was $4.3 billion, up 35% year-over-year, while Intelligent Edge revenue was $1.1 billion, down 23% year-over-year.
  • Dividend: Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on October 18, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2024. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Performance Overview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) reported a revenue of $7.7 billion for the third quarter, marking a 10% increase from the prior-year period. This performance was driven by accelerating demand for AI systems and improved profitability. The company reported GAAP diluted net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38, up 9% from the prior-year period, and non-GAAP diluted net EPS of $0.50, up 2% from the prior-year period. Both figures exceeded the high end of the company's guidance range.

1831565700943212544.png

Financial Achievements

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) achieved significant milestones in the third quarter:

  • Revenue: $7.7 billion, up 10% year-over-year
  • Annualized revenue run-rate (ARR): $1.7 billion, up 35% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margins: 31.6%, down 420 basis points year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP gross margins: 31.8%, down 410 basis points year-over-year
  • Cash flow from operations: $1,154 million
  • Free cash flow (FCF): $669 million

Segment Performance

The company's segment performance was mixed:

Segment Revenue Year-over-Year Change Operating Profit Margin
Server $4.3 billion Up 35% 10.8%
Intelligent Edge $1.1 billion Down 23% 22.4%
Hybrid Cloud $1.3 billion Down 7% 5.1%
Financial Services $879 million Up 1% 9.0%

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

  • Net revenue: $7,710 million
  • Cost of sales: $5,271 million
  • Research and development: $547 million
  • Selling, general and administrative: $1,229 million
  • Net earnings: $512 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) reported a decrease in cash flow from operations to $1,154 million, down $371 million from the prior-year period. Free cash flow also decreased to $669 million, down $286 million from the prior-year period. The company returned $221 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Commentary

"We delivered a strong third quarter, with impressive revenue growth, especially from our AI system conversion, and we improved profitability,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “These results reflect our momentum in delivering on our edge-to-cloud strategy across networking, hybrid cloud, and AI."
“In the third quarter, we executed well in a competitive macro environment to deliver strong revenue and EPS above the high end of our guidance,” said Marie Myers, executive vice president and CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We are well positioned to capture share of the growing AI infrastructure market and expect to see the continuing benefit of our cost management efforts."

Analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) has demonstrated robust performance in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for AI systems and effective cost management. The company's ability to exceed revenue and EPS estimates highlights its strategic execution and market positioning. However, challenges such as declining gross margins and reduced cash flow from operations indicate areas that require attention. The mixed performance across segments suggests that while some areas are thriving, others may need strategic adjustments.

Overall, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, particularly in the AI and edge-to-cloud markets. Investors should monitor the company's ongoing efforts to manage costs and drive innovation across its portfolio.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.