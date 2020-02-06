AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.75, Revenue at $189.5 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Record Revenue Growth Driven by Loitering Munition Systems

Summary
  • Revenue: $189.5 million, up by 24% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $184.71 million.
  • Net Income: $21.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $21.9 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
  • Gross Margin: $81.5 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year, maintaining a consistent gross margin percentage of 43%.
  • Income from Operations: $23.1 million, down from $26.4 million in the same quarter last year, due to higher SG&A and R&D expenses.
  • Segment Performance: Loitering Munition Systems (LMS) revenue grew by 68%, and UnCrewed Systems (UxS) revenue increased by 22%, while MacCready Works (MW) revenue decreased by 24%.
  • Backlog: Funded backlog stood at $372.9 million as of July 27, 2024, down from $400.2 million as of April 30, 2024.
  • Fiscal 2025 Outlook: Revenue expected between $790 million and $820 million, with earnings per diluted share projected between $2.61 and $2.92.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended July 27, 2024. AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments.

Performance Overview

AeroVironment Inc reported a record first-quarter revenue of $189.5 million, a 24% increase compared to $152.3 million in the same period last fiscal year. This growth was primarily driven by a 68% increase in revenue from the Loitering Munition Systems (LMS) segment and a 22% increase in the UnCrewed Systems (UxS) segment. However, the MacCready Works (MW) segment saw a 24% decrease in revenue.

1831565786418933760.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the impressive revenue growth, AeroVironment Inc's net income for the first quarter was $21.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $21.9 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. This decline in net income was attributed to increased selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $10.0 million and research and development (R&D) expenses of $9.1 million, partially offset by higher gross margins.

“AeroVironment has once again delivered excellent results, including record first-quarter revenue that’s 24% higher than the same period last fiscal year,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Revenue $189.5 million $152.3 million
Gross Margin $81.5 million $65.7 million
Net Income $21.2 million $21.9 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.75 $0.84

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 27, 2024, AeroVironment Inc reported total assets of $999.2 million, slightly down from $1.02 billion as of April 30, 2024. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $81.2 million, up from $73.3 million at the beginning of the period. The increase in cash was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities amounting to $28.4 million.

Backlog and Outlook

The funded backlog as of July 27, 2024, was $372.9 million, down from $400.2 million as of April 30, 2024. This backlog includes initial funding for several key programs such as the Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program and the Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) program.

For the full fiscal year 2025, AeroVironment Inc expects revenue between $790 million and $820 million, net income between $74 million and $83 million, and earnings per diluted share between $2.61 and $2.92. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are projected to be between $3.18 and $3.49.

Conclusion

AeroVironment Inc's strong revenue growth, driven by its LMS segment, underscores the company's robust market position in the aerospace and defense industry. However, the increased SG&A and R&D expenses have impacted net income, highlighting the need for efficient cost management. Investors will be keenly watching how AeroVironment Inc navigates these challenges while capitalizing on its growing pipeline and solid operating performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AeroVironment Inc for further details.

