ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS Miss, Revenue at $108.5 Million

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) released its 8-K filing on September 4, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Summary
  • Revenue: $108.5 million, fell short of estimates of $113.60 million, and down 28% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: Improved to 24% from 1% in the prior year's same quarter.
  • GAAP Operating Expenses: Reduced by 29% year-over-year to $88.3 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: Narrowed to $68.9 million, a 45% improvement from $125.3 million in the prior year's same quarter.
  • Subscription Revenue: Increased by 21% year-over-year to $36.2 million.
  • Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $243.7 million with no debt maturities until 2028.
  • Third Quarter Guidance: Revenue expected to be between $85 million and $95 million.
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT, Financial), a leading provider of networked electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, reported its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, revealing a mixed performance. The company designs, develops, and markets networked EV charging systems and cloud-based services, primarily deriving its revenue from the United States.

Performance Overview

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT, Financial) reported a revenue of $108.5 million for Q2 FY2025, a 28% decline from $150.5 million in the same quarter last year, missing the analyst estimate of $113.60 million. The company's networked charging systems revenue fell by 44% to $64.1 million, while subscription revenue increased by 21% to $36.2 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue shortfall, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT, Financial) achieved significant improvements in its gross margins. The GAAP gross margin rose to 24% from 1% in the prior year's same quarter, and the non-GAAP gross margin increased to 26% from 3%. This improvement was primarily due to a $28.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year.

Operating expenses also saw a reduction, with GAAP operating expenses down 29% to $88.3 million and non-GAAP operating expenses down 25% to $66.4 million. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $68.9 million, a 45% improvement from the $125.3 million loss in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $43.0 million, down 50% from $86.1 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Revenue $108.5 million $150.5 million
GAAP Gross Margin 24% 1%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 26% 3%
GAAP Operating Expenses $88.3 million $124.5 million
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $66.4 million $88.9 million
GAAP Net Loss $68.9 million $125.3 million
Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Net Loss $43.0 million $86.1 million

Liquidity and Reorganization

As of July 31, 2024, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $243.7 million. The company also announced a reorganization plan, including a 15% reduction in its global workforce, expected to save approximately $41 million in annualized GAAP operating expenses and $38 million in non-GAAP operating expenses.

Future Outlook

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT, Financial) provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, expecting revenue between $85 million and $95 million. The company aims to return to growth and streamline operations to achieve positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by fiscal year 2026.

For more detailed insights and the full financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ChargePoint Holdings Inc for further details.

