Phreesia Inc (PHR) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue of $102.1M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS at -$0.31

Positive Free Cash Flow Achieved Amidst Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $102.1 million for the quarter, up 19% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $101.70 million.
  • Net Loss: $18.0 million, a significant improvement from the $36.8 million net loss in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.31, compared to -$0.68 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive at $3.7 million, a notable turnaround from negative $15.2 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $6.5 million, a substantial improvement from negative $11.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $81.8 million as of July 31, 2024, down $5.7 million from January 31, 2024, but up $2.3 million from April 30, 2024.
  • Average Healthcare Services Clients (AHSCs): 4,169, up 21% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, Phreesia Inc (PHR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2024. Phreesia Inc, a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improve the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations, reported significant financial milestones and performance metrics.

Company Overview

Phreesia Inc is a leading provider of SaaS-based technology platforms designed to enhance patient activation and optimize health outcomes. The Phreesia Platform offers a robust suite of integrated solutions for managing patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support, encompassing technologies and services from initial patient contact to post-appointment surveys.

Performance Highlights

Phreesia Inc reported total revenue of $102.1 million for the quarter, marking a 19% year-over-year increase and surpassing the analyst estimate of $101.70 million. The company also achieved a positive free cash flow of $3.7 million, a significant milestone in its financial evolution.

1831566087758704640.png

Key performance metrics include:

  • Average number of healthcare services clients (AHSCs) was 4,169, up 21% year-over-year.
  • Total revenue per AHSC was $24,494, down 2% year-over-year.
  • Healthcare services revenue per AHSC was $17,729, down 3% year-over-year.

Financial Achievements

Phreesia Inc's financial achievements for the quarter include:

  • Net loss reduced to $18.0 million from $36.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.5 million, compared to negative $11.5 million in the prior year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.1 million, compared to a net cash outflow of $9.3 million in the previous year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at $81.8 million as of July 31, 2024.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Total Revenue $102.1 million $85.8 million
Net Loss $(18.0) million $(36.8) million
Adjusted EBITDA $6.5 million $(11.5) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Phreesia Inc's balance sheet reflects a solid financial position with total assets of $362.2 million and total liabilities of $110.9 million. The company reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by $5.7 million from January 31, 2024, but an increase of $2.3 million from April 30, 2024.

CEO Commentary

"We reached another very important milestone in Phreesia’s evolution by crossing over to positive Free cash flow in the fiscal second quarter of 2025," said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig. "We believe this milestone marks the start of a new era for Phreesia in which we are able to deploy internally generated cash to drive stakeholder value."

Analysis and Outlook

Phreesia Inc's performance in Q2 FY2025 demonstrates robust revenue growth and improved financial metrics, positioning the company well within the healthcare providers and services industry. The achievement of positive free cash flow is a significant milestone, indicating effective cash management and operational efficiency.

The company maintains its revenue outlook for fiscal 2025 at $416 million to $426 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 17% to 20%. Additionally, the Adjusted EBITDA outlook has been updated to a range of $26 million to $31 million, up from the previous range of $21 million to $26 million, underscoring the company's focus on margin improvement.

Phreesia Inc's strategic initiatives and financial discipline are expected to drive continued growth and value creation for stakeholders in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Phreesia Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.