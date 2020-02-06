Daktronics Inc (DAKT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Solid Financial Management

Daktronics Inc (DAKT) reports a 4.7% revenue growth and a significant increase in gross margin for Q1 2025.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $226 million, a 4.7% growth rate from the fourth quarter.
  • Gross Margin: Increased sequentially to 26.4%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $19.5 million.
  • Product Backlog: $267 million.
  • Net Income: Adjusted net income of $16.6 million.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $97.2 million.
  • Working Capital: $231 million, with a working capital ratio of 2.2:1.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: September 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Daktronics Inc (DAKT, Financial) reported an 11% increase in new orders from the previous year, demonstrating strong demand.
  • The company achieved solid operating cash flow of $19.5 million, reflecting efficient financial management.
  • Revenue growth and gross margin expansion were noted, with a sequential increase in gross margin to 26.4%.
  • Daktronics Inc (DAKT) successfully completed several large projects, including installations for major universities and sports venues.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with $97.2 million in cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities.

Negative Points

  • International market performance remains slow due to economic and geopolitical uncertainties.
  • Operating expenses have increased, primarily due to sales and wage increases and additional hiring.
  • The company faces a highly competitive environment, particularly from Southeast Asian manufacturers.
  • Some customers have delayed buying decisions, impacting order flow in certain segments.
  • Investments in digital transformation and consulting services are expected to impact operating margins by $8 million to $10 million in fiscal year 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congratulations on the execution in the quarter. Can you just talk a little bit about the backlog? When do you expect that to normalize?
A: Good question, Anja. Backlog, we think we'll start to see more of a seasonal cycle represented in our results where Q1 and Q2 tend to be higher sales revenue months, Q3 tends to be lower, and Q4 starts to build into our busier summer. So we would expect our backlog to grow as we move through Q3 and then tend to trend down in our summer months. We would expect that to continue on into FY25 and into FY 2026. Most of the unusually high backlog from supply chain issues has been resolved.

Q: The revenue in the first quarter was quite strong sequentially. Was anything there that was pulled in from the second quarter? Or how should we think about the second quarter?
A: In our summer months, there's a lot of projects in flight as many of our customers are sports-driven and getting ready for the fall sports. So it's sometimes difficult to predict what's going to happen right at a quarter boundary. But there wasn't, I would say, an unusual amount of movement. So I don't think much was pulled in from Q2 into Q1.

Q: In terms of your targeted operating margin, you're there already. And you have -- you're taking a lot of initiatives with the digital transformation. Do you think maybe there would be room to expand that target?
A: Great question. Our management team is looking at that now. We believe there's room for growth, and we believe there is room for margin growth, operating margin growth. How do we balance those two is really the opportunity we have in front of us, but we believe there is room for top-line growth and operating margin growth.

Q: You also mentioned pricing as a driver for margin expansion. Can you just talk about the competitive environment and your value proposition compared to competitors and how you win?
A: Yes. It continues to be a competitive environment. Most of our competition comes out of Southeast Asia. Our value proposition has been very strong and remains consistent. We have strong control of the displays and how those AV systems are made, strong capability in the control systems, and we are a full-service organization. By balancing all those three things together is what's made Daktronics strong.

Q: I wanted to ask you about market share. How has that developed in the last couple of years and specifically in the last, say, three, four quarters?
A: It's more of that data is hard to come by. We do track win-loss on our opportunities. We spend much less time with customers that are really price-focused. We are focused on customers that see the value proposition that Daktronics has. In this highly price-sensitive market, I suspect we don't have as high a market share as we had previously going into COVID. In other areas, I believe we've been able to maintain our market share quite well.

Q: Can you comment at all about the credit position of the company? And how has that developed in the last couple of quarters?
A: As a credit position, we have a very strong balance sheet today, high levels of cash, and are not pulled out on our line of credit.
Q: What kind of credit is at your disposal at this point in time if you needed it?
A: We have an asset-based lending line and roughly runs around $35 million of availability on that line.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.