Korn Ferry Q1 FY'25 Earnings: EPS of $1.17 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $674.9 Million

Company Reports Mixed Results Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fee Revenue: $674.9 million, a 3% year-over-year decrease, but surpassing analyst estimates of $663.94 million.
  • Net Income: $62.6 million, up from $46.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.17, exceeding analyst estimates of $1.11.
  • Operating Income: $76.1 million, with an operating margin of 11.3%, up from 8.1% in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $111.2 million, a 16.2% increase from $95.7 million in the previous year, with a margin of 16.5%.
  • Share Repurchase: 351,250 shares repurchased for $23.5 million during the quarter.
  • Dividend Declaration: Quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on October 15, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On September 5, 2024, Korn Ferry (KFY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, reported fee revenue of $674.9 million, a 3% year-over-year decrease. Despite the revenue decline, the company exceeded earnings expectations with a diluted EPS of $1.17, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.11.

Company Overview

Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment, helping clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The company's segments include Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, Professional Search & Interim, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). The majority of its revenue is generated from the Executive Search and Consulting segments.

Performance and Challenges

Korn Ferry's Q1 FY'25 fee revenue of $674.9 million represents a 3% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to lower demand in Professional Search & Interim and RPO segments. However, Executive Search fee revenue grew by 2%, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market. The company's net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $62.6 million, with an operating income of $76.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $111.2 million.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Korn Ferry achieved significant financial milestones. The operating margin increased by 320 basis points to 11.3%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin rose by 280 basis points to 16.5%. These improvements were driven by strong cost management and lower service expenses.

1831651293043781632.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY'25 Q1 FY'24
Fee Revenue $674.9 million $699.2 million
Operating Income $76.1 million $56.8 million
Net Income $62.6 million $46.6 million
Diluted EPS $1.17 $0.89
Adjusted EBITDA $111.2 million $95.7 million

Segment Performance

Consulting and Digital segments remained stable, with fee revenues of $167.9 million and $88.2 million, respectively. The Executive Search segment saw a 2% increase in fee revenue to $208.6 million, driven by a 4% increase in engagements in North America. However, Professional Search & Interim and RPO segments faced challenges, with fee revenues declining by 14% and 8%, respectively.

Commentary

"I am pleased with our first quarter results, as we generated $675 million in fee revenue," said Gary D. Burnison. "Earnings and profitability increased year over year as we delivered $111 million of Adjusted EBITDA, at a 16.5% margin, which is our fifth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement."

Analysis

Korn Ferry's performance in Q1 FY'25 highlights its ability to navigate a challenging market environment. The company's focus on cost management and operational efficiency has resulted in improved profitability metrics. However, the decline in revenue from Professional Search & Interim and RPO segments indicates potential challenges ahead, particularly if economic conditions do not improve.

Overall, Korn Ferry's mixed results underscore the importance of its diversified business model and strategic focus on high-growth areas like Executive Search and Consulting. Investors will be keen to see how the company adapts to ongoing market challenges and leverages its strengths to drive future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Korn Ferry for further details.

