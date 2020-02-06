What To Expect From Big Lots Inc (BIG) Q2 2024 Earnings

Big Lots Inc (BIG, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Sep 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.04 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$3.73 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $4.36 billion and the earnings are expected to be -$12.93 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Big Lots Inc (BIG, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Big Lots Inc (BIG) for the full year 2024 have been revised downward from $4.45 billion to $4.36 billion. For 2025, the estimates have seen a decrease from $4.45 billion to $4.32 billion. In contrast, earnings estimates for 2024 have improved from -$15.12 per share to -$12.93 per share. However, the earnings forecast for 2025 has deteriorated, moving from -$8.50 per share to -$16.45 per share.

Big Lots Inc (BIG, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-04-30, Big Lots Inc's (BIG) actual revenue was $1.01 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $1.04 billion by -2.96%. Big Lots Inc's (BIG) actual earnings were -$6.99 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$3.94 per share by -77.28%. After releasing the results, Big Lots Inc (BIG) was flat in one day.

Big Lots Inc (BIG, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 4 analysts, the average target price for Big Lots Inc (BIG) is $2.63 with a high estimate of $6 and a low estimate of $1. The average target implies an upside of 413.7% from the current price of $0.51.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Big Lots Inc (BIG, Financial) in one year is $12.91, suggesting an upside of 2426.42% from the current price of $0.51.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 5 brokerage firms, Big Lots Inc's (BIG, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.0, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

