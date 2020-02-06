What To Expect From BRP Inc (DOOO) Q2 2025 Earnings

BRP Inc (DOOO, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $1.39 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.23 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $6.43 billion and the earnings are expected to be $0.68 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

BRP Inc (DOOO, Financial) Estimates Trends

Revenue estimates for BRP Inc (DOOO) have declined from $6.46 billion to $6.43 billion for the full year 2025 and from $7.06 billion to $7.02 billion for 2026 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for BRP Inc (DOOO) have increased from $0.31 per share to $0.68 per share for the full year 2025 and declined from $6.59 per share to $6.32 per share for 2026 over the past 90 days.

BRP Inc (DOOO, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, BRP Inc's (DOOO) actual revenue was $1.50 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.45 billion by 3.44%. BRP Inc's (DOOO) actual earnings were -$0.07 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.70 per share by -110.63%. After releasing the results, BRP Inc (DOOO) was down by -5.82% in one day.

BRP Inc (DOOO, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 3 analysts, the average target price for BRP Inc (DOOO) is $76.49 with a high estimate of $79.82 and a low estimate of $72.81. The average target implies an upside of 11.03% from the current price of $68.89.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for BRP Inc (DOOO, Financial) in one year is $81.78, suggesting an upside of 18.71% from the current price of $68.89.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 3 brokerage firms, BRP Inc's (DOOO, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.7, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.