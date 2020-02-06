Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Sep 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $351.64 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.08 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $1.35 billion and the earnings are expected to be $3.96 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Revenue estimates for Brady Corp (BRC) have remained flat at $1.35 billion for the full year 2024. For 2025, they have increased from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for Brady Corp (BRC) have also remained flat at $3.96 per share for the full year 2024, while for 2025, they have increased from $4.29 per share to $4.32 per share over the past 90 days.

In the previous quarter of 2024-04-30, Brady Corp's (BRC) actual revenue was $343.38 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $339.8 million by 1.05%. Brady Corp's (BRC) actual earnings were $1.05 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.007 per share by 4.27%. After releasing the results, Brady Corp (BRC) was up by 11.37% in one day.

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 3 analysts, the average target price for Brady Corp (BRC) is $81 with a high estimate of $85 and a low estimate of $75. The average target implies an upside of 10.67% from the current price of $73.19.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) in one year is $63.86, suggesting a downside of -12.75% from the current price of $73.19.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 3 brokerage firms, Brady Corp's (BRC, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.0, indicating a "Buy" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

