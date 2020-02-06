ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Sep 6, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $2.04 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.75 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $8.20 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.83 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for ABM Industries Inc (ABM) have seen an increase from $8.18 billion to $8.20 billion for the full year 2024, and from $8.34 billion to $8.35 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates have slightly declined from $2.84 per share to $2.83 per share for the full year 2024, while for 2025, the estimates have increased from $3.24 per share to $3.31 per share.

ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, ABM Industries Inc's (ABM) actual revenue was $2.02 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2.00 billion by 0.94%. ABM Industries Inc's (ABM) actual earnings were $0.69 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.672 per share by 2.68%. After releasing the results, ABM Industries Inc (ABM) was up by 1.34% in one day.

ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 6 analysts, the average target price for ABM Industries Inc (ABM) is $53.33 with a high estimate of $60 and a low estimate of $49. The average target implies a downside of -4.76% from the current price of $56.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) in one year is $52.03, suggesting a downside of -7.09% from the current price of $56.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 8 brokerage firms, ABM Industries Inc's (ABM, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

