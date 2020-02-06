On September 3, 2024, Ralph Larossa, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG, Financial), sold 1,378 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 148,892.3733 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, commonly known as PSEG, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,495 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc were trading at $80.69 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $40.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 24.65, which is above both the industry median of 14.795 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. The GF Value of $66.64 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial management decisions by the insiders.

