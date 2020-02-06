MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial), a prominent player in the capital markets industry, has witnessed a notable increase in its stock price over recent months. With a current market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a stock price of $248.13, MarketAxess has seen a 1.78% gain in the past week and an impressive 21.62% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus, the current GF Value of MarketAxess is $301.24. This valuation suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, a shift from being significantly undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was slightly higher at $305.91.

Introduction to MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess operates a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities and provides a range of pre- and post-trade services. The company focuses on U.S. investment-grade bonds, high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. MarketAxess has expanded its offerings to include Treasuries and municipal bonds through recent acquisitions, enhancing its market presence significantly. This strategic expansion has positioned MarketAxess as a comprehensive hub for fixed-income trading.

Robust Profitability Metrics

MarketAxess boasts a Profitability Rank of 10/10, underscoring its exceptional efficiency and market position relative to peers. The company's Operating Margin stands at 40.87%, outperforming 75.68% of 662 companies in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) of 20.81% and Return on Assets (ROA) of 14.27% are indicative of a strong ability to generate profits from shareholders' equity and assets, respectively. MarketAxess also excels in Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), with a remarkable rate of 27.02%, reflecting superior cash flow generation relative to capital invested.

Consistent Growth Trajectory

MarketAxess holds a Growth Rank of 10/10, demonstrating sustained revenue and earnings growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 3.40%, and its 5-Year Rate is an impressive 11.50%. Although the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of 4.20%, the 5-Year EPS Growth Rate is positive at 8.20%. Looking ahead, the EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 10.12%, suggesting potential for continued earnings expansion.

Investment and Market Position

Notable investors in MarketAxess include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,330,880 shares, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 344,001 shares, and Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) owning 164,636 shares. These holdings underscore the confidence major investors have in MarketAxess's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

MarketAxess competes with firms like Stifel Financial Corp (SF, Financial), Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU, Financial), and Evercore Inc (EVR, Financial), which have market caps of $8.72 billion, $8.19 billion, and $9.12 billion, respectively. This competitive positioning highlights MarketAxess's robust standing within the capital markets industry, comparable to its closest competitors.

Conclusion

In summary, MarketAxess Holdings Inc's financial health and market position appear robust, with significant gains in stock price and consistent profitability. The company's strategic expansions and strong performance metrics provide a solid foundation for future growth, making it a noteworthy contender in the capital markets sector. As MarketAxess continues to innovate and expand, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver value to its shareholders.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.