What's Driving MarketAxess Holdings Inc's Surprising 22% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial), a prominent player in the capital markets industry, has witnessed a notable increase in its stock price over recent months. With a current market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a stock price of $248.13, MarketAxess has seen a 1.78% gain in the past week and an impressive 21.62% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus, the current GF Value of MarketAxess is $301.24. This valuation suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, a shift from being significantly undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was slightly higher at $305.91.

Introduction to MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess operates a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities and provides a range of pre- and post-trade services. The company focuses on U.S. investment-grade bonds, high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. MarketAxess has expanded its offerings to include Treasuries and municipal bonds through recent acquisitions, enhancing its market presence significantly. This strategic expansion has positioned MarketAxess as a comprehensive hub for fixed-income trading.

1831696631083462656.png

Robust Profitability Metrics

MarketAxess boasts a Profitability Rank of 10/10, underscoring its exceptional efficiency and market position relative to peers. The company's Operating Margin stands at 40.87%, outperforming 75.68% of 662 companies in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) of 20.81% and Return on Assets (ROA) of 14.27% are indicative of a strong ability to generate profits from shareholders' equity and assets, respectively. MarketAxess also excels in Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), with a remarkable rate of 27.02%, reflecting superior cash flow generation relative to capital invested.

1831696662532354048.png

Consistent Growth Trajectory

MarketAxess holds a Growth Rank of 10/10, demonstrating sustained revenue and earnings growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 3.40%, and its 5-Year Rate is an impressive 11.50%. Although the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of 4.20%, the 5-Year EPS Growth Rate is positive at 8.20%. Looking ahead, the EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 10.12%, suggesting potential for continued earnings expansion.

1831696691221393408.png

Investment and Market Position

Notable investors in MarketAxess include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,330,880 shares, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 344,001 shares, and Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) owning 164,636 shares. These holdings underscore the confidence major investors have in MarketAxess's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

MarketAxess competes with firms like Stifel Financial Corp (SF, Financial), Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU, Financial), and Evercore Inc (EVR, Financial), which have market caps of $8.72 billion, $8.19 billion, and $9.12 billion, respectively. This competitive positioning highlights MarketAxess's robust standing within the capital markets industry, comparable to its closest competitors.

Conclusion

In summary, MarketAxess Holdings Inc's financial health and market position appear robust, with significant gains in stock price and consistent profitability. The company's strategic expansions and strong performance metrics provide a solid foundation for future growth, making it a noteworthy contender in the capital markets sector. As MarketAxess continues to innovate and expand, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver value to its shareholders.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.